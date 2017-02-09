Bobby Gunn motivated by Roy Jones Jr., trash talk

“He said that I don’t deserve to be in the same ring as him. I was already motivated for this, and he will find out otherwise on February 17th,” proclaimed cruiserweight Bobby Gunn (21-6-1, 18 KOs), who battles 48-year-old future Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr (64-9, 46 KOs) on February 17 for the WBF cruiserweight title in a pay-per-view bout that will take place at The Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware.

Roy Jones Jr.,

“After February 17th, he will remember me for the rest of his life,” added the 43-year-old Gunn. “I am not coming to dance. I am coming to fight, and early on, Roy will know that he has a fight on his hands.”

Gunn was previously scheduled to face Jones in December 2013, but Jones pulled out for another fight. Gunn instead faced late sub Glen Johnson and has been inactive as a boxer since then.

“People can look, and think that I haven’t been active, but a fight is a fight and I have been fighting the Bare-Knuckle fights,” stated Gunn.

“Fighting is Fighting. The only difference in those fights is that the gloves protect the hands. Despite what it says on my boxing record, I have always been active. But the time out of the ring plus being against Roy Jones, Jr, the fans will see a different Bobby Gunn.”

“…I am fighting an all-time great, and styles make fights. It will be a hell of a fight!”

 

