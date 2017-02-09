Buntin on the `money’ with hat-trick

Hustlers, Money Team, Young Ballers of Crane and Jetty Gunners won their matches when the third annual Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone continued Tuesday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Hustlers blanked Bagotstown Warriors 2-0. John Waldron opened the scoring in the second minute with a strike from the right side of the field into the centre of the net.

Rastaf Oselmo sealed the win in the 17th minute with a first time effort from the right side after collecting a left side pass from Waldron.

Hustlers then returned to crush Prospect Jammers 2-0.