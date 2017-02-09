Former WWF world champ due in May
By Royston Alkins
Former World Wrestling Federation (WWF) wrestler, three-time UFC World Champion and Hall-of-Famer, the Legendary Dan “The Beast” Severn will appear in Guyana in May as part of Maximum Sports Combat and strengthening (MSCS) three-year anniversary celebrations.
Severn will be expected to deliver several entertainment shows and seminars at the National Cultural Centre.
Max Massiah, host of the popular TV sports show MSCS invited Severn as a special guest of the programme.
