Former WWF world champ due in May

By Royston Alkins

Former World Wrestling Federation (WWF) wrestler, three-time UFC World Champion and Hall-of-Famer, the Legendary Dan “The Beast” Severn will appear in Guyana in May as part of Maximum Sports Combat and strengthening (MSCS) three-year anniversary celebrations.

Severn will be expected to deliver several entertainment shows and seminars at the National Cultural Centre.

Max Massiah, host of the popular TV sports show MSCS invited Severn as a special guest of the programme.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.