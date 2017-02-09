PMTC 1 win Ashwell Mohabir tournament
In an exciting encounter Port Mourant Training College (PMTC) 1 defeated Port Mourant Training College (PMTC) 2 by three sets to one to win the male Open final of the Ashwell `Pumpkin’ Mohabir/Berbice Volleyball Association three-category tournament last weekend.
The PMTC 1 team triumphed 25-18, 18-25, 25-22 and 25-23.
The GTCPM team defeated Tain Humanitarian in the third place playoff.
The junior males had a few exciting showdowns as well but in the end, Black Beatles triumphed over United 30 – 29 in an exciting finale to take the junior title.
Black Beatles had earlier defeated Kennard Memorial 30-13 while United also got past Kennard Memorial 30-24.
The MVP trophy was awarded to Hellond Singh of Black Beatles.
In the female category where only two teams participated, Port Mourant females got the better of Corriverton Jets 25-21 and 25 – 23.
The lone award in the female category, the MVP award, went to Candacy Mentore of the Port Mourant team. In the individual awards, Ronaldo Bobb of PMTC 2 was adjudged the best striker, Jason Seelochan of PMTC 1 won the best setter award while Adriel Moore of PMTC 1 copped the MVP award and a trophy donated by the BVA for his sterling performance.
