Mixed fortunes for Ravens

Ravens clawed their way past Eagles 110-47 in the Open division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of the Champions’ continued on Wednesday.

Dominic Vicente led the blitz at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, shooting his way to a tourney leading 54 points. The next highest scorer with 19 points and nine rebounds was Lawrence DaCosta, while Ryan Gullen contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds, and Marlon Rodrigues netted eight points. Kevin Higgins led Eagles with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Louis James and Courtney Taylor chipped in with eight points each.

Plaisance Guardians crushed Ravens by a 92-62 margin, in the U23 division. Anton Fileen recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals in the win, while Terrence Daniels netted 14 points, nine rebounds, Nigel Bowen scored 14 points, Akeem Crandon accumulated 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Delroy Critchlow tallied 13 points and five rebounds For the loser, Sebastian Luke scored 16 points, whilst Anfernee Jervis copped 11 points, Akeem Morrison recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and Murtland Ward registered 10 points and nine rebounds.