Mixed fortunes for Ravens

GABA League of Champions

Ravens clawed their way past Eagles 110-47 in the Open division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of the Champions’ continued on Wednesday.

Dominic Vicente led the blitz at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, shooting his way to a tourney leading 54 points. The next highest scorer with 19 points and nine rebounds was Lawrence DaCosta, while Ryan Gullen contributed 14 points, 13 rebounds, and Marlon Rodrigues netted eight points.  Kevin Higgins led Eagles with 12 points and 10 rebounds while Louis James and Courtney Taylor chipped in with eight points each.

Plaisance Guardians crushed Ravens by a 92-62 margin, in the U23 division.  Anton Fileen recorded a double-double of 15 points and 10 steals in the win, while Terrence Daniels netted 14 points, nine rebounds, Nigel Bowen scored 14 points, Akeem Crandon accumulated 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Delroy Critchlow tallied 13 points and five rebounds For the loser, Sebastian Luke scored 16 points, whilst Anfernee Jervis copped 11 points, Akeem Morrison recorded 10 points, 13 rebounds and Murtland Ward registered 10 points and nine rebounds.

More in Sports

Guyana brush aside ICC Americas

Western Tigers beat Uitvlugt 3-2

India hammer 356/3 off Bangladesh

Hurricanes star Cornwall thrilled with batting form

default placeholder

Azhar quits as Pakistan one-day captain

GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centers launched

default placeholder

British Cycling chairman Howden steps down

WICB president Cameron poised for third term

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  2. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. City hikes property rates by 10%

  8. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  9. After a life in the school of hard knocks…


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills