Western Tigers beat Uitvlugt 3-2

Petra/Limacol Football Championship

Grove Hi-Tech , Northern Rangers draw 1-1

Abject defending coupled with second half offensive profligacy, allowed Western Tigers to overcome a 0-2 deficit and defeat Uitvlugt 3-2, when the 2nd Annual Petra Organization/Limacol Football Championship continued on Wednesday.

The West Ruimveldt unit quickly fell behind 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes as, Trayon Bobb and Jamal Harvey scored in the 15th and 19th minute, respectively, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.

