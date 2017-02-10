Western Tigers beat Uitvlugt 3-2
Petra/Limacol Football Championship
Grove Hi-Tech , Northern Rangers draw 1-1
Abject defending coupled with second half offensive profligacy, allowed Western Tigers to overcome a 0-2 deficit and defeat Uitvlugt 3-2, when the 2nd Annual Petra Organization/Limacol Football Championship continued on Wednesday.
The West Ruimveldt unit quickly fell behind 2-0 in the opening 20 minutes as, Trayon Bobb and Jamal Harvey scored in the 15th and 19th minute, respectively, at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda.
