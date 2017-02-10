Guyana brush aside ICC Americas

Regional Super50

Win by 8 wickets,  Hetmyer misses 100

CAVE HILL, Barbados,CMC – Guyana Jaguars wrapped up a disappointing preliminary round campaign in the Regional Super50 by brushing aside ICC Americas by eight wickets, in their final Group B outing here Thursday.

Already eliminated from advancing to the final four, Jaguars used the opportunity to notch their fourth win of the tournament by easily chasing down 171 at 3Ws Oval.

Opener Shimron Hetmyer, returning to the lineup after missing the last two games, missed out on a maiden hundred with 94 while fellow left-hander Assad Fudadin hit 54 – his second half-century of the competition.

The pair put on 142 for the first wicket to negate any chance of an upset, as ICC Americas slumped to their sixth defeat in seven outings.

Saad bin Zafar drives sweetly during his knock of 36 against Guyana Jaguars on Thursday. (Photo courtesy WICB Media)

Hetmyer, the successful former West Indies Under-19s captain, hammered ten fours and four sixes in an aggressive 76-ball knock while Fudadin faced 66 deliveries and counted four fours and two sixes.

Jaguars galloped to their 50 off just 48 balls and reached 100 in the 19th over, with Hetmyer undertaking the bulk of the scoring.

In fact, he raised his half-century off 49 deliveries and then required another 27 deliveries to motor into the 90s before falling short of his landmark.

He perished in the 26th over with the score on 158, 19 deliveries after Fudadin had departed.

Earlier, ICC Americas were bowled out of 170 off 48.1 overs, after choosing to bat first.

They were undermined by left-arm seamer Raymon Reifer (3-15) and leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo (3-28) both of whom finished with three wickets apiece.

Nikhil Dutta top-scored with 38, Saad bin Zafar weighed in with 36 while Nitish Kumar got 31.

Openers Akeem Dodson (2) and Kamau Leverock (5) both fell cheaply to leave ICC Americas struggling on 12 for two in the fifth over before Kumar and Alex Amsterdam, who made 25, put on 55 for the third wicket.

Once they were separated, another slump ensued where ICC Americas lost four wickets for nine runs in the space of 24 balls and this time, Dutta and bin Zafar combined in a 67-run partnership, to rescue the innings.

Dutta struck two fours off 77 balls while bin Zafar cracked a four and a six off 63 balls but the partnership though productive was a slow one and ICC Americas were only 136 for six in the 40th over.

When left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul removed Dutta to a catch at the wicket in the 43rd over, the innings declined again as the last four wickets fell for 27 runs.

More in Sports

Western Tigers beat Uitvlugt 3-2

default placeholder

Mixed fortunes for Ravens

India hammer 356/3 off Bangladesh

Hurricanes star Cornwall thrilled with batting form

default placeholder

Azhar quits as Pakistan one-day captain

GFF-Scotiabank Academy Training Centers launched

default placeholder

British Cycling chairman Howden steps down

WICB president Cameron poised for third term

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  2. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. City hikes property rates by 10%

  8. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  9. After a life in the school of hard knocks…


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana

GALLERY: Parking meters protest scenes

Showing the skills