Futsal `Clash of the Champions’ on tonight at National Gymnasium
The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will come alive tonight when Eyefull Entertainment and New Era Entertainment presents the ‘Clash of the Champions’ Futsal championships from 22:00hrs.
The event, which will be a two-match home and away series, will pit two-time National Guinness Champion Sparta Boss against recently crowned Cell Smart/Mackeson Futsal titlist Hustlers.
