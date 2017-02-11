Futsal `Clash of the Champions’ on tonight at National Gymnasium

The National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue will come alive tonight when Eyefull Entertainment and New Era Entertainment presents the ‘Clash of the Champions’ Futsal championships from 22:00hrs.

The event, which will be a two-match home and away series, will pit two-time National Guinness Champion Sparta Boss against recently crowned Cell Smart/Mackeson Futsal titlist Hustlers.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Mohamed elated to be handed GMR&SC’s wheel

Red Force eyeing top spot after crushing Under-19s

Kohli leads India’s Hyderabad run feast with fourth double ton

Amla leads batting blitz as South Africa seal whitewash

Samuels hails “vital” Scorpions win ahead of semis

Savinova-Franosova stripped of London Games 800m gold for doping

default placeholder

Milo U18 Secondary Schools tournament gets underway today

default placeholder

Small roles for Pollard, Narine in losing efforts

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Cop changes story on witness stand about recording of alleged $4M bribe offer

  2. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  3. Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack

  4. Man stabbed to death in altercation outside Kitty nightclub, other injured

  5. Man murdered in row outside night club

  6. Corentyne man takes poison after chopping ex-wife and her lover

  7. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  8. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  9. After a life in the school of hard knocks…


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise

50th anniversary of Women’s Army Corps

GALLERY: Subryanville residents complain about Church Rd potholes

PAHO Director to ink new country co-operation strategy with Guyana