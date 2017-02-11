Mohamed elated to be handed GMR&SC’s wheel

If newly elected president of the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Club (GMR&SC), Rameez Mohamed stays true to his manifesto, the 2017/2018 season will arguably one the best ever for local speedsters, sponsors and racing fans.

Mohamed, who was elected to the top post at Thursday’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) now has the green light to put in motion what was stated on the campaign trail.

Some of Mohamed’s and his executive immediate plans include the development of infrastructure for the drag race strip; the implementation of membership benefits for drag racers; the expansion of the current level of participation both nationally and internationally; upgrading the existing facilities to match the plans on growth; expanding the range of motor sporting activities to include motorbike events and rally racing for the first time in Guyana and developing a functioning website for the club.

Allocating enough resources for members on international tours in the Caribbean region to represent Guyana; forming a marketing team to promote motor racing activities and events locally; working more closely with sponsors to ensure mutual benefits for all