Red Force eyeing top spot after crushing Under-19s

NORTH SOUND, Antigua, CMC – Trinidad and Tobago Red Force crushed West Indies Under-19s by 182 runs here yesterday to set up a high octane clash with Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the final preliminary Group A game tomorrow.

Sent in at the Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium, Jason Mohammed smashed his third half-century of the tournament (84), opener Kyle Hope got 70 and captain Denesh Ramdin an unbeaten 60, as Red Force piled up 290 for five off their 50 overs.

Sixteen-year-old left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop claimed two for 41 from 10 overs.

In reply, the Under-19s offered little resistance and were bundled out for 108 in the 30th over, with only wicketkeeper Emmanuel Stewart with 20 off 43 balls with two fours, making it out of the teens.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre was superb, claiming three for six from seven overs while left-arm seamer Sheldon Cottrell (2-28) and off-spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar (2-32) supported with two wickets apiece.

With the victory, Red Force climbed to 26 points in Group A, two behind leaders Hurricanes who have led the group from the start.

However, a victory for Red Force tomorrow would see them finish as group winners and avoid a potential semi-final clash with Barbados Pride, who are expected to top Group B.

The reigning champions warmed up nicely for that encounter with an impressive batting display which completely took their opponents out of the contest.

Hope put on 58 for the first wicket with Kjorn Ottley who made 27 from 39 balls with six fours before he was bowled by Bishop in the 11th over.

Nicholas Alexis laboured 40 deliveries for his 14 and only when he perished in the 25th over at 97 for two, did the real fireworks begin.

Hope, who faced 98 balls and counted seven fours and six, put on 74 for the third wicket with Mohammed whose innings required just 79 deliveries and included nine fours and three sixes. Mohammed then combined with Ramdin to add 92 for the fourth wicket, a partnership which needed only 74 balls.

All told, the right-handed Ramdin faced 42 deliveries and crunched five fours and two sixes to record his 15th List A half-century.

Faced with a Herculean task, the Under-19s lost Bhaskar Yadram cheaply for three with the score on five in just the second over but Stewart and opener Shian Brathwaite (17) ensured a recovery of sorts in a 35-run stand second wicket stand.

But once Brathwaite was lbw to Cottrell in the ninth over, the innings declined swiftly as the last seven wickets fell for 68 runs.