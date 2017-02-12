Pakistan suspend Sharjeel, Latif in corruption probe

(Reuters) – Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country’s cricket board has said.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was investigating whether an international syndicate had attempted to influence matches in the Pakistan Super League, it said in a statement.

Both Sharjeel and Latif play for Islamabad United in the PSL, which is being played in Dubai due to security concerns in Pakistan, though the final will be staged on home soil.

“Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been suspended and the rigorous and wide-ranging investigation by the PCB supported by the ICC will continue as part of collective efforts to protect the integrity of the sport,” the PCB said.

Sharjeel played the opening match of the 2017 edition for defending champions Islamabad against Peshawar Zalmi, while Latif was not part of the playing XI.

PSL Chairman Najam Sethi said in a statement that they were working with PCB’s and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units to root out corruption.

“The investigation of the PCB Anti-Corruption Unit backed by the ICC ACU has been effective in dealing with this case to date and we will continue to work in the closest collaboration as the investigation proceeds,” he said.

“We are all absolutely committed to relentlessly pursuing anyone who would seek to damage the integrity of our sport.”

