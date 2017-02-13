Den Amstel, Mahaica storm into quarter-finals

Den Amstel and Mahaica stormed their way into the quarters of the Petra Organization/Limacol football championships eliminating Ann’s Grove and Camptown

Part of the action between Mahaica Determinators (black) and Camptown (orange) at the Victoria Ground in the Petra Organization/Limacol Football Championship.

respectively Saturday at the Victoria Ground.

It was a night of mixed fortunes for the East Coast of Demerara teams as Den Amstel crushed Ann’s Grove 4-1 while Mahaica edged Camptown 3-2.

Delon Lanferman and Gideon Payne each scored doubles for the West Demerara side to maintain their perfect record. Lanferman scored in the first and sixth minute while Payne netted in the 45th and 90th+2.

On target for Ann’s Grove in the 75th minute was Phillip Williams. Meanwhile, Mahaica, led by a first half brace from Neil Lynton in the 16th and 36th minute, quaked past Camptown 3-2.

Assisting with a 75th minute effort was Devon Harris. For Camptown, Joel Juman and Andy Parks netted in the 45th+2 and 63rd minute respectively.

