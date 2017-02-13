George, Hooper named AAG’s athletes-of-the-year

Two-time Olympian Winston George and Natrena Hooper were named the Senior Male and Female Athletes-of-the-Year for 2016.

The two copped the awards when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) held their annual prize-giving ceremony Saturday night at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA) building, Thomas Lands.

George gained the judges nod ahead of Rupert Perry after running 45.77s in the 400m at last year's Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 20.64s in Trinidad over the 200m and 10.24s in the 100m at the local senior championship. George, the national 400m record holder, is currently campaigning on the US track and field circuit and was unable to attend the function.