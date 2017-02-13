Leitch, Matadeen triumph in Dorsett Memorial road race

Delroy Leitch won the male open category and Swarswattie Matadeen the female category at the seventh annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race held recently at the Number 53 Sports Complex in Berbice.

Demarcus Williams and Naomi Bourne were second in the male and female open categories respectively.

The top U 19 male runner was Austin Gray with Devon Joseph placing second, Thaddeaus Donald, third and Enoch Rutherford, fourth.

Among the U15 runners Deandre Shabazz won from Jahvon Angel while Jahiel Jeffrey was third and Nigel Prince fourth.

The first female to cross the finishing line was Lisa Douglas.