Leitch, Matadeen triumph in Dorsett Memorial road race
-Fun Day to be held at a later date
Delroy Leitch won the male open category and Swarswattie Matadeen the female category at the seventh annual Desmond Dorsett Memorial road race held recently at the Number 53 Sports Complex in Berbice.
Demarcus Williams and Naomi Bourne were second in the male and female open categories respectively.
The top U 19 male runner was Austin Gray with Devon Joseph placing second, Thaddeaus Donald, third and Enoch Rutherford, fourth.
Among the U15 runners Deandre Shabazz won from Jahvon Angel while Jahiel Jeffrey was third and Nigel Prince fourth.
The first female to cross the finishing line was Lisa Douglas. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
-
Chinese supermarket owner charged with passport forgery
-
Man robbed of $4m, gun on Station St
-
Cop under investigation after shooting businessman
Comments
About these comments