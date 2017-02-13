Showstoppers, ESPN and Agricola still unbeaten

Defending champions Showstoppers, ESPN and Agricola maintained their unbeaten records following contrasting group wins when the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone continued on Saturday.

The defending champions were in ripping form at the Pouderoyen Tarmac, bankrupting the Money Team 5-0.

Hubert Pedro opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a first time finish from the left side, after collecting a right side pass from Marvin Josiah.

Dexroy Adams made it 2-0 in the 14th minute, intercepting a pass in the centre of the field, before rifling a right foot shot into the empty net.