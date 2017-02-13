Time for tough decisions

Says Royston Alkins

Now that the Guyana Jaguars are assured a place on the next flight home, returning home disappointingly empty handed after another sad limited-overs showing at the Regional 50 overs level, tough decisions will have to be made if the problems in the shorter format of the game are to be remedied.

Whether it is causing the administrators of the game sleepless nights or not, 13 years without a title is cause for concern and something needs to be done to address Guyana’s failure to win a Regional limited-overs title.

It is customary that harsh decisions follow sports teams after they are unsuccessful at either defending or winning championships. Talks about revamping the structure or a change in personnel usually cloud the atmosphere. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.