Yassin wants coaches to receive monthly stipends

If President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), K Juman-Yassin has his wish the GOA and the Government of Guyana will work in unison to give selected certified coaches monthly stipends.

“They are volunteers and maybe the National Sports Commission (NSC) can seek to have qualified coaches on their payroll. We will see how best the GOA can also assist in making that happen.”

Those were some of the words mentioned by the GOA head during the IAAF Level-1 Coaches graduation which coincided with the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) annual prize-giving ceremony Saturday night at the YMCA building, Thomas Lands.