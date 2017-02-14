Blackout interrupts annual GVF Lenny Shuffler Open volleyball tournament
- Male and female finals to be played tonight at same venueBy Royston Alkins
The Guyana Volleyball Federation (GVF) Annual Lenny Shuffler Open volleyball tournament was last evening interrupted by the Guyana Power and Light’s continuing electrical issues.
At the time of the power outage, Castrol Strikers female volleyball club was up against Vanguards Volleyball Club in the female final. Castrol at that point had already won the first set 25 – 23. Vanguards bounced back nicely to take the lead in the second set and was looking to setup an exciting final game but GPL had other ideas. Both teams have agreed to replay the second set.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
‘Parents have a choice’
Tain woman shot dead in kick down the door attack
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
Businessman arrested over murder of Tain woman
Comments
About these comments