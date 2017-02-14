Red Force hold edge but need to produce, says Rampaul

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Experienced fast bowler Ravi Rampaul believes knowledge of the conditions could give Trinidad and Tobago Red Force the edge over Jamaica Scorpions in their Regional Super50 semi-final tomorrow.

Red Force topped Group A which was staged here in Antigua while Scorpions finished second in Group B hosted in Barbados, and Rampaul said this familiarity with the semi-final venue – Coolidge Cricket Ground – would prove vital.

Ravi Rampaul

“We will play our style of cricket. Jamaica haven’t played a game here yet so we will have the upper hand on them because we’ve played six games here,” Rampaul pointed out.

“Hopefully we can come and do our stuff again [but] it’s not a matter of who we are playing but what we do with our skills and variations on the wicket.

“Barbados as well didn’t play any cricket here … and Leewards played more games here. But it’s who bats better in the wicket and uses their skills more.”

Barbados Pride, who topped Group B, take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in Thursday’s second semi-final at the same venue.

Rampaul was adjudged Man-of-the-Match on Sunday night for his three-wicket haul as Red Force humbled previous leaders Hurricanes by five wickets to top Group A.

That success took his tally for the tournament to 17 wickets, only behind Pride off-spinner Ashley Nurse with 22, and he credited his recent experience with English County Surrey for his improvement.

“I think that playing in England in their County cricket has really lifted my cricket during the time I was there,” Rampaul said. “Hopefully I could do good for the team before I head off back to England this year.”

Rampaul has been the perfect foil for speedster Shannon Gabriel who has produced some fiery spells with the new ball to unsettle opposing batsmen and Rampaul was full of praise for his pace partner.

“Shannon has been bowling brilliantly for us so far,” he said.

“Throughout this competition he has really put up his hand and he’s been delivering. Me on the other end I just try to keep it tight for him to attack. I can’t fault him, he has given his all.”

