Chase Academy whip Tutorial High by 73 runs
GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL
Last year’s Guyana Cricket Board/National Secondary Schools Cricket League (GCB/NSSCL) Under 17 champions Chase Academy sent a strong message to the rest of the competition when they defeated East Georgetown Zone champions Tutorial High School by 73 runs yesterday in the first round of the winner of winners Inter Zone phase of the 2016/2017 NSSCL.
The 2016 nationwide champions and the current 2016/2017 GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL North Georgetown Zone Champions, Chase Academy, opened this year’s Inter Zone/District Winners Challenge Trophy with an emphatic win.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny
-
Three dead in BV fire
‘Parents have a choice’
-
Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion
-
SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush
-
VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking
-
Judge’s son killed in early morning crash
PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo
Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting
Comments
About these comments