Chase Academy whip Tutorial High by 73 runs

GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL

Last year’s Guyana Cricket Board/National Secondary Schools Cricket League (GCB/NSSCL) Under 17 champions Chase Academy sent a strong message to the rest of the competition when they defeated East Georgetown Zone champions Tutorial High School by 73 runs yesterday in the first round of the winner of winners Inter Zone phase of the 2016/2017 NSSCL.

The 2016 nationwide champions and the current 2016/2017 GCB/DMLAS/MOE/NSSCL North Georgetown Zone Champions, Chase Academy, opened this year’s Inter Zone/District Winners Challenge Trophy with an emphatic win.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Red Force confident, Scorpions chase perfect game

default placeholder

Pride will play tough cricket, warns Carter

default placeholder

Magic cools off Heat

Magic trade Ibaka to Raptors for Ross, first-round pick

Knicks lift ban on Oakley after arrest

Sharapova deserves second chance, says Becker

I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt

default placeholder

Honduras joins U.S. and Mexico as Gold Cup top seeds

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. ‘Parents have a choice’

  4. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  5. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  6. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  7. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  8. PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo

  9. Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise