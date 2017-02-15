Jamshed suspended as Pakistan corruption probe widens

ISLAMABAD, (Reuters) – Former test opener Nasir Jamshed has become the third player to be suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as part of its ongoing investigation into corruption.

Jamshed joins batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif, who were provisionally suspended at the weekend and sent home from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 tournament being played in Dubai.

The 27-year-old Jamshed, who played two tests in 2013, was not playing in the PSL but was suspended from all forms of cricket for violating the anti-corruption code, the PCB said.

Nasir Jamshed

Board chairman Shaharyar Khan also told reporters in Lahore that Sharjeel and Latif had been sent “show cause” notices for “spot fixing not matchfixing”.

Sharjeel is a regular member of Pakistan’s limited-overs team and made his test debut against Australia in Sydney last month, while Latif has played five one-day internationals and 13 T20 matches.

The PCB is investigating whether an international syndicate had attempted to influence matches in the PSL, it said in a statement on Saturday.

Two other players who were questioned in the probe, Zulfiqar Babar and Shahzaib Hasan, would be allowed to continue to play in the tournament, Shaharyar said.

Fast bowler Muhammad Irfan has not been suspended but might be sent a show cause notice over the next couple of days, the PCB chairman added.

Jamshed played 48 one-day internationals for Pakistan but fell out of favour after a disappointing 2015 World Cup campaign and did not feature in the first two years of the PSL.

Three Pakistan players, Mohammad Amir, Salman Butt and Mohammad Asif, were jailed in Britain in 2011 for conspiracy charges relating to spot-fixing after no balls were bowled to order during a test against England at Lord’s.

