Pride will play tough cricket, warns Carter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, CMC – Ace batsman Jonathan Carter has warned that Barbados Pride will be at their best for the semi-finals of the Regional Super50 which bowl off in Antigua today.

Last year’s losing finalists, Pride dominated Group B staged here, losing just one of their eight games as they accumulated 33 points to top their group ahead, five points ahead of the second placed Jamaica Scorpions.

Pride take on Leeward Islands Hurricanes in the second semi-final at Coolidge Cricket Ground, with Carter buoyant ahead of the contest.

Jonathan Carter

“At the end of the day it is cricket so we will play on the day and see how it goes,” said the in-form left-hander

following Pride’s resounding victory over CCC Marooners in their last preliminary game on Sunday.

“In terms of preparation, Barbados Pride we are ready and we are going to play tough cricket. We are all gelling together as a team and a unit and it’s just a matter of playing good cricket on the day.”

He added: “Application, dedication and determination, those are the three words I would use. If you saw a couple of the games we had a few challenges and we came out victorious and two of those occasions batting second, and that was the product of having determination and dedication to win.

“I am sure that the guys in the team are ready and willing to win this tournament.”

Carter has been one of the mainstays of the Pride batting, gathering three half-centuries during the preliminary round en route to an aggregate of 300 runs at an average of 42.

The West Indies batsman said he had entered the tournament full of confidence and though he had failed to score a hundred, his self-belief was still high as the knock out stage approached.

“I’ve taken my confidence from the first game. It’s just a matter of me applying myself for the semi-finals and finals if we do get there, so it’s just a matter of my thinking and the situation of the game.

He continued: “I’m full of confidence. I’ve been striking the ball pretty well. I wanted to go on to a hundred [against Marooners] but I had a job to do for the team as always, and I’m a team person so I tried to continue in upping the run rate and it was unfortunate that I got out on 79.”

 

More in Sports

Chase Academy whip Tutorial High by 73 runs

Red Force confident, Scorpions chase perfect game

default placeholder

Magic cools off Heat

Magic trade Ibaka to Raptors for Ross, first-round pick

Knicks lift ban on Oakley after arrest

Sharapova deserves second chance, says Becker

I have no reason to stay in athletics, says Bolt

default placeholder

Honduras joins U.S. and Mexico as Gold Cup top seeds

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  2. Three dead in BV fire

  3. ‘Parents have a choice’

  4. Tain mother of four shot dead in home invasion

  5. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  6. VIDEO: Hundreds turn out again to challenge metered parking

  7. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  8. PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo

  9. Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince

President David Granger greeting new Haitian President Jovenel Moise