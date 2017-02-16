East Bank, East Coast record victories in Demerara County Under 15

By Royston Alkins

East Bank handed West Bank a 10-wicket mauling while East Coast got the better of Georgetown by 99 runs when the Demerara U15 competition continued yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

East Bank chalked up their first win of the competition by brushing aside West Demerara on the back of a 170-run opening partnership between Mavendra Dindyal who made an impressive 78 not out and Chad Shivraitan who supported with an evenly attractive unbeaten 68. The two batted positively, running aggressively between the wickets while dispatching the bad balls.

Extras contributed 24 as East Bank, replying to East Coast's 167-7, reached 170 without loss.