East Bank, East Coast record victories in Demerara County Under 15

- Dindyal, Shivraitan, Seepersaud and Pearson impress with fifties

 By Royston Alkins

 

East Bank handed West Bank a 10-wicket mauling while East Coast got the better of Georgetown by 99 runs when the Demerara U15 competition continued yesterday at the Everest Cricket Club ground, Camp Road.

East Bank chalked up their first win of the competition by brushing aside West Demerara on the back of a 170-run opening partnership between Mavendra Dindyal who made an impressive 78 not out and Chad Shivraitan who supported with an evenly attractive unbeaten 68. The two batted positively, running aggressively between the wickets while dispatching the bad balls.

Extras contributed 24 as East Bank, replying to East Coast’s 167-7, reached 170 without loss.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Young Achievers crowned male champs

Ruthless Scorpions crush Red Force to reach final

Hurricanes anxious for success, Pride relish favourites tag

Disgruntled clubs to meet with GCF today at Olympic House

Fruta Conquerors, GFC to contest U19 Academy League final

default placeholder

Hopetown Steelers upset Smythfield Rockers in overtime

default placeholder

Fernandes suffers upset as Farfan and Mendes junior squash tournament commences

default placeholder

GABA looking to implement slate system for upcoming AGM

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  3. Three dead in BV fire

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. ‘Parents have a choice’

  6. SCS repudiates statement by Ifa Kamau Cush

  7. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  8. Chase-Green upbraids Duncan at statutory meeting

  9. PPP to file private charges against gov’t officials for corruption – Jagdeo


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues

GALLERY: Scenes from inauguration of new Haitian President on Tuesday in Port-au-Prince