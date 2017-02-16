Young Achievers crowned male champs
GVF Lenny Shuffler Open Volleyball tournament…
– Vanguard upset Strikers in female fina
Royston Alkins
A small-sized crowd witnessed a keenly contested female volleyball final between Castrol Strikers and Vanguard VC at the Guyana National Gymnasium, last evening.
The game, which was interrupted by blackout Sunday, had to be replayed at the behest of the organizers.
Castrol, who won the first set Sunday, seemed a bit relaxed and disappointingly gifted Vanguard the first set 25 – 19.
Castrol paid for their mistakes as Vanguard pounced and took the second set which was more of the same.
