Scotiabank continues sponsorship of Kiddy Cricket

By Royston Alkins

 

The name Scotiabank has long been associated with the development of West Indies, and more so Kiddy Cricket for nearly two decades now. The pattern continued yesterday at the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) boardroom when the entity in conjunction with the GCB and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) launched the annual Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Program around 13:00 hours.

GCB’s territorial development officer, Colin Stuart in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude towards the sponsors Scotiabank and briefly outlined the makeup of the Kiddy programs.

“The program will include 210 schools with 20 students being targeted from each school,” Stuart said.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Hope takes Pride into final

default placeholder

Showstoppers vs Money Team, ESPN vs Hustlers

Wins for Nyron Joseph, Taylor Fernandes, Alex Cheeks

Berbice crush Cinderella girls by 278 runs

default placeholder

UG Trojans record wins over Pacesetters and Plaisance Guardians

Fruta Conquerors nip GFC 2-1

Samuels cleared by ICC to resume bowling

Tutorial High overcome Charlestown Secondary in nail biting finish

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. Three dead in BV fire

  6. ‘Parents have a choice’

  7. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit

  8. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  9. Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues