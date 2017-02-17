Scotiabank continues sponsorship of Kiddy Cricket
By Royston Alkins
The name Scotiabank has long been associated with the development of West Indies, and more so Kiddy Cricket for nearly two decades now. The pattern continued yesterday at the Guyana Cricket Board’s (GCB) boardroom when the entity in conjunction with the GCB and West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) launched the annual Scotiabank Kiddy Cricket Program around 13:00 hours.
GCB’s territorial development officer, Colin Stuart in his opening remarks, expressed gratitude towards the sponsors Scotiabank and briefly outlined the makeup of the Kiddy programs.
"The program will include 210 schools with 20 students being targeted from each school," Stuart said.
