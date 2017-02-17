Showstoppers vs Money Team, ESPN vs Hustlers
Guinness Greatest of the Streets
– West Dem/East Bank semis on tonight
Defending champion Showstoppers will tackle Money Team whilst ESPN will engage Hustlers tonight in the semi-finals of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, following quarterfinal wins on Wednesday.
It was a night of penalty shootouts at the Pouderoyen Tarmac as, each quarterfinal affair was decided from the half-line mark. Showstoppers progressed to the final four after edging Brothers United 2-1, after normal and extra time periods ended 0-0.
