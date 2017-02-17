Showstoppers vs Money Team, ESPN vs Hustlers

Guinness Greatest of the Streets

– West Dem/East Bank semis on tonight

Defending champion Showstoppers will tackle Money Team whilst ESPN will engage Hustlers tonight in the semi-finals of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone, following quarterfinal wins on Wednesday.

It was a night of penalty shootouts at the Pouderoyen Tarmac as, each quarterfinal affair was decided from the half-line mark. Showstoppers progressed to the final four after edging Brothers United 2-1, after normal and extra time periods ended 0-0.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Hope takes Pride into final

Scotiabank continues sponsorship of Kiddy Cricket

Wins for Nyron Joseph, Taylor Fernandes, Alex Cheeks

Berbice crush Cinderella girls by 278 runs

default placeholder

UG Trojans record wins over Pacesetters and Plaisance Guardians

Fruta Conquerors nip GFC 2-1

Samuels cleared by ICC to resume bowling

Tutorial High overcome Charlestown Secondary in nail biting finish

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash

  2. Five remanded over murder of Tain mother

  3. Ifa Kamau Cush had been jailed in NY for grand larceny

  4. Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman

  5. Three dead in BV fire

  6. ‘Parents have a choice’

  7. GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit

  8. Judge’s son killed in early morning crash

  9. Civil Aviation halts Insel Air operations here


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

GALLERY: Protesters continue campaign against parking meters

Caricom summit set for today

Argyle International Airport opened in St Vincent

Tyre fun

All about masquerades

GALLERY: Chinese investment vibrant – President

GALLERY: Scenes from opening of New Thriving restaurant at Providence

GALLERY: Parking meters protest continues