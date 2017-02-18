Back-to-back champs

By Royston Alkins

East Coast Under 15 cricket team yesterday retained the Demerara Inter-Association title at the Ogle Cricket Ground after their final round encounter against East Bank was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The East Coast youngsters ended the competition on ten points after winning against Georgetown and West Demerara while gaining two points from yesterday’s abandoned game against East Bank.

A member of the team, in an invited comment after the presentation ceremony, told Stabroek Sports that he was satisfied with the win and pointed out that the win was the second in successive years.