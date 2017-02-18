Goal Project awaiting FIFA’s green light

- says FIFA Director Veron Mosengo-Omba

Veron Mosengo-Omba, the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) Director of Member Associations and Development for Africa and the Caribbean, said Guyana’s much anticipated Goal Project is awaiting the approval of the world governing body before its commencement.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) headquarters yesterday, Mosengo-Omba said: “On the GFF’s side they have done everything; documentation and costs; everything that they needed to do and all the documents and requirements that we (FIFA) need to have; GFF has done it and sent it. The ball is in our field now.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

