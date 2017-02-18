Suriname boxers arrive for Goodwill boxing tourney

The Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Seon Bristol and Alford McDonald presents ‘International Nuff Cuff’ tomorrow night at the National Gymnasium.

Come see amateur pugilists from Guyana and Suriname match gloves in 15 exciting bouts for trophies and bragging rights.

The seven-member Suriname outfit comprising four boxers and three officials arrived yesterday to do battle.

Bell time is 19:00hrs  admission is listed at $500.

Bristol who has been involved in sponsoring and promoting professional and amateur cards locally and overseas, then disclosed that he is “very much excited for the continued relationship he shares with the boxing community”.

GBA’s President, Steve Ninvalle mentioned recently that he was heartened by the efforts of the promoters, Bristol and McDonald since the event will be “a bang for us starting the new year.”

Ninvalle then noted that the card which will kick start the commencement of the 2017 season "will put some fuel into the developmental drive of amateur boxing in Guyana." A press briefing is scheduled today from 10:30hrs at the WindJammer Hotel.

