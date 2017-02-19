Alves reaches semis by ousting veteran player Dias
Veteran player Dennis Dias’s spectacular run in the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel, Bounty Farm Limited handicap tournament ended yesterday when he was beaten in straight sets by Adam Alves in their quarter-final encounter at the Georgetown Club Inc., courts.
Alves, (+7) defeated Dias (+10) 10 – 15, 9 – 15.
According to a press release from the GSA, day three of the tournament saw several exciting and closely fought matches featuring another Dias, in Deje and top female player Taylor Fernandes.
Deje Dias ensured that the Dias family had reason to celebrate when playing with a (-2) handicap, the only minus handicap player remaining in the draw outplayed Steven Persaud (+9) in two close games 15 – 13, 15 – 13.
