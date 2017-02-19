DCC members up in arms over non-staging of AGM

By Royston Alkins

An interesting situation is developing at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) where a number of concerned club members are peeved at the way things are unfolding at the Queenstown club.

The members yesterday held a press conference at the club where they raised several issues about the state of the club and the fact that current president Alfred Mentore has not called for the Annual General Meeting (AGM) and election of office bearers since elections were last held nearly three years ago.

Mentore, at the recent Georgetown Cricket Association (GCA) Annual General Meeting stated that the club's elections will be held on or before the 28th of February, 2017.