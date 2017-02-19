Essequibo crash to 10-wicket defeat against Demerara

By Royston Alkins

Akeaze Thompson captured career-best bowling figures against Essequibo to lead Demerara to a 10-wicket win at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday in a match of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Inter-County competition.

The twenty-four year old, Thompson took 6-8 from 4.1 overs as Essequibo crashed to 20 all-out in 8.1 overs.

Thompson, the Demerara skipper, topped her previous best bowling performance of 5-7 against the same opponents which she took two years ago. Hema Singh took 2-12.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.