Essequibo crash to 10-wicket defeat against Demerara
By Royston Alkins
Akeaze Thompson captured career-best bowling figures against Essequibo to lead Demerara to a 10-wicket win at the Everest Cricket Club ground yesterday in a match of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) female Inter-County competition.
The twenty-four year old, Thompson took 6-8 from 4.1 overs as Essequibo crashed to 20 all-out in 8.1 overs.
Thompson, the Demerara skipper, topped her previous best bowling performance of 5-7 against the same opponents which she took two years ago. Hema Singh took 2-12.
