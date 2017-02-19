The Victoria Community Ground will come alive tonight when Mahaica Determinators engage Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF) oppose Den Amstel in quarterfinal matches of the Petra Organization’s Limacol football tournament.

The venue is expected to be packed to capacity for the feature affair at 21:00hrs when the lone remaining team from the East Coast of Demerara, Mahaica Determinators, attempts to seal a semifinal berth against Santos.

Determinators have been the surprise of the tournament after winning group-D following brilliant wins against Riddim Squad and Camptown along with a hard-fought drawn encounter against the Guyana Police Force.