Showstoppers still the greatest
Defending champions Showstoppers successfully retained their Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title blanking budding rival Hustlers 2-0 Friday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.
Dexroy Adams scripted the win with a goal on either side of the halftime interval.
Adams was the difference in the semi-final against the Money Team when he netted in the seventh minute.
Receiving the ball in the center of the field, Adams unleashed a powerful right foot shot, which slipped under the leg of the final defender and into the net sending the mammoth partisan crowd into a frenzy.
