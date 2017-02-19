Showstoppers still the greatest

Defending champions Showstoppers successfully retained their Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ West Demerara/East Bank Demerara zone title blanking budding rival Hustlers 2-0 Friday at the Pouderoyen Tarmac.

Dexroy Adams scripted the win with a goal on either side of the halftime interval.

Adams was the difference in the semi-final against the Money Team when he netted in the seventh minute.

Adams was the difference in the semi-final against the Money Team when he netted in the seventh minute.

Receiving the ball in the center of the field, Adams unleashed a powerful right foot shot, which slipped under the leg of the final defender and into the net sending the mammoth partisan crowd into a frenzy.