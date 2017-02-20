Dias, Cadogan, Open, category A champs

Deje Dias won the Open category and Abosaide Cadogan, the `A’ category when the Guyana Squash Association (GSA) in collaboration with its corporate sponsor Digicel, Bounty Farm Limited handicap tournament ended yesterday at the Georgetown Club Incorporated courts, a release from the GSA stated.

On a day when the spectators and supporters were treated to spectacular squash, Dias with a minus two handicap, showed why over the years he has won several crucial team matches for Guyana when he clawed his way back from match ball down in the second game to secure victory over Daniel Islam (+3).