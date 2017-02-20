Hicks stuns Husbands to win first stage of Burnham Memorial three-stage race

Andrew Hicks is the virtual leader of the Burnham Memorial Three-Stage road race following the initial leg in Berbice yesterday.

The 18-year old WS United standout will roll into the hills of Linden for the second leg Sunday with a three-second lead on Team Coco’s Stephano Husbands.

Berbician Hicks, stopped the clock in one hour, three minutes and 34 seconds for the 36-mile stage which rolled off in New Amsterdam, proceeded to Rose Hall and returned to the point of origin for the finish.