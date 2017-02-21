Amputee walkers in race to raise funds to attend Boston Marathon
A number of amputee walkers will participate in two walks today and tomorrow in an effort to raise funds to participate in the annual Boston Marathon event in the United States of America in April.
The team is being led by the now legendary William `The Conqueror’ France, M.S, who yesterday told Stabroek Sports that he plans to participate in several events internationally this year including the annual Terry Fox Run and the New York Marathon.
In 1997 France became the first amputee to compete in the Boston Marathon.
Since then he has competed in a number of marathon events both locally and internationally.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
-
Man succumbs after Haslington accident
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
Comments
About these comments