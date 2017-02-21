Amputee walkers in race to raise funds to attend Boston Marathon

A number of amputee walkers will participate in two walks today and tomorrow in an effort to raise funds to participate in the annual Boston Marathon event in the United States of America in April.

The team is being led by the now legendary William `The Conqueror’ France, M.S, who yesterday told Stabroek Sports that he plans to participate in several events internationally this year including the annual Terry Fox Run and the New York Marathon.

In 1997 France became the first amputee to compete in the Boston Marathon.

In 1997 France became the first amputee to compete in the Boston Marathon.

Since then he has competed in a number of marathon events both locally and internationally.