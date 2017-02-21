Bishoo lone Guyanese in One-Day squad
Leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo is the only Guyanaese player named in the West Indies squad to face England in a three-match series in the Caribbean early next month the Caribbean Media Corporation reported yesterday.
Earning a recall predictably is opening batsman Kieran Powell who scored heavily in the recent Super50 tournament which was won by the Barbados Pride team.
The selectors have surprisingly excluded experienced left-arm spinner Sulieman Benn and batsman Sunil Ambris for the Caribbean series despite their form in the recent Regional Super50.
The left-handed Powell, who returned to domestic competition last year following a controversial self-imposed two-year break, was outstanding in the just-concluded Regional Super50 with a tournament-best aggregate of 513 runs at an average of 64.
