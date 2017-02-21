Chase Academy storms in quarter-finals behind Dick’s 89
By Royston Alkins
Chase Academy yesterday stormed into the quarter-finals of the Guyana Cricket Board/Ministry of Education/National Secondary Schools limited overs tournament after defeating Charlestown secondary by 73 runs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.
Chase Academy were indebted to a fine innings from 14-year old Dwayne Dick.
Chase Academy, who won the toss and batted on a wicket producing low bounce, managed to post 144 for 6 from their allotted 30 overs.
The national defending champions at one point were finding it difficult to score with the total at 43 for 1 after 15 overs, at the first water break, with Sachin Singh and Dick at the wicket. The two established a solid foundation that enabled their side to add another 101 runs in the final 15 overs.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese man, woman die in New Jersey car crash
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
Ruby fisherman beaten to death after reportedly trying to rob woman
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Trump administration drafts plan to raise asylum bar, speed deportations
-
Man succumbs after Haslington accident
-
GPL knew Colin Welch faked resume six months after hire – audit
Comments
About these comments