Chase Academy storms in quarter-finals behind Dick’s 89

By Royston Alkins

Chase Academy yesterday stormed into the quarter-finals of the Guyana Cricket Board/Ministry of Education/National Secondary Schools limited overs tournament after defeating Charlestown secondary by 73 runs at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground.

Chase Academy were indebted to a fine innings from 14-year old Dwayne Dick.

Chase Academy, who won the toss and batted on a wicket producing low bounce, managed to post 144 for 6 from their allotted 30 overs.

The national defending champions at one point were finding it difficult to score with the total at 43 for 1 after 15 overs, at the first water break, with Sachin Singh and Dick at the wicket. The two established a solid foundation that enabled their side to add another 101 runs in the final 15 overs.