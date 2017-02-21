Western Tigers knock out defending champs Milerock
A new champion will be crowned in the Petra Organization/Limacol Football Championship after defending champs Milerock were knocked out by Western Tigers 1-0 in the quarterfinal round on Sunday.
Both sides were guilty of spurning several chances in a scoreless first half at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground, Linden and it was the visitors who finally broke the deadlock through talented forward Joshua Britton in the 57th minute.
Lurking inside the centre of the penalty area, Britton collected a cross from rising star Darren Benjamin and smashed a powerful right foot shot into the roof of the net.
