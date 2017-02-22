Antigua lose second straight as Honduras dominate
SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, CMC – Honduras produced a ruthless second half blitz to condemn Antigua and Barbuda to their second straight defeat of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, with a 4-1 humbling here Monday.
Playing in Group A at the Estadio Nacional, the Antiguans trailed just 0-1 at half-time but the floodgates opened in the second stanza to see the Hondurans run out easy winners and post their second victory on the trot.
The Central Americans lie second in the standings on six points, only on goal difference behind giants Mexico. Antigua are third without a point with Canada, who lost 5-0 to Mexico on Monday, bottom of the table.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
Five remanded over murder of Tain mother
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
-
Three charged with murder of Ruby fisherman
-
Five remanded over murder of Williamsburg phone card dealer
Comments
About these comments