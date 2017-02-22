Antigua lose second straight as Honduras dominate

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, CMC – Honduras produced a ruthless second half blitz to condemn Antigua and Barbuda to their second straight defeat of the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship, with a 4-1 humbling here Monday.

Playing in Group A at the Estadio Nacional, the Antiguans trailed just 0-1 at half-time but the floodgates opened in the second stanza to see the Hondurans run out easy winners and post their second victory on the trot.

The Central Americans lie second in the standings on six points, only on goal difference behind giants Mexico. Antigua are third without a point with Canada, who lost 5-0 to Mexico on Monday, bottom of the table.