Boodraj added to Floodlights team for USA tournaments
Rohan Boodraj has been added to the Floodlights Legends team for
this year’s Florida Cup in Broward County, Florida.
According to a press release from the GFSCA, two teams, Floodlights Masters and Floodlights Legends will compete in the Florida Cup.
Floodlights Masters are the defending champions after winning the Masters competition last year.
