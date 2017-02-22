Conquerors, GDF express confidence ahead of Elite League leaders tournament commencement

With the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) season set to commence Sunday with the Stag Beer Elite League leaders tournament, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) and Fruta Conquerors have expressed confidence ahead of the meeting.

The two teams as well as Victoria Kings and Buxton United are scheduled to compete in the tournament which only features the top four teams in the Elite League standings.

Number one seed GDF will tackle second ranked Fruta Conquerors with the winner progressing directly to the final. The loser of that aforesaid match will faceoff with the victor of the contest between third ranked Victoria Kings and fourth seed Buxton United.

Speaking at a press conference held at the GFF's headquarters, GDF head-coach Bilaal Nantambo said: "We have identified a formation we want to work with and we will continue to work with that because there is always room for improvement.