-Smith buries 11 three points in 44-point effort

A Nikoloi Smith 44-point effort Monday night propelled Plaisance Guardians to third position in the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ tourney, crushing Pepsi Sonics 95-62.

The versatile sharpshooter stole the show at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall,Homestretch Avenue as he nailed an impressive 11 three-pointers.

Trenton Woolford provided capable assistance with a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds while Ron Campbell also recorded a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.

For Sonics, Trevor Smith battled to 18 points while Aubrey Austin was the next best scorer with 15 points. Chipping in with 10 and eight points respectively were Junior Lovell and Jermaine Reid.