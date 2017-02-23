Rawlins misses out on 150 but England rally

NAGPUR, India, CMC – Bermudian Delray Rawlins narrowly missed out on a historic 150 on the second day of the second four-day Youth “Test” between England and India here yesterday.

The 19-year-old converted his overnight 124 not out into 140 as England were dismissed for 375 in their first innings after resuming the day on 243 for five at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

Rawlins, who rescued England on Tuesday’s opening day with a fine hundred, faced 280 balls in a shade under 6-3/4 hours at the crease and struck 19 fours and two sixes.

He extended his sixth wicket stand with Will Jacks (77) to 161 before he was out in the 10th over of the morning, bowled by left-arm spinner Anukul Roy (2-67).

Number 10 Henry Brookes lashed an unbeaten 60 from 102 deliveries, to ensure the tail wagged, after Rawlins’s dismissal triggered a slide where three wickets fell for six runs in the space of 20 deliveries.

In reply, India finished the day on 153 for three with opener Abhishek Goswami top-scoring with 58.