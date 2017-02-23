Rookies Peters, Hector in World Cup training squad

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Uncapped Akeira Peters and Shawnisha Hector have been named in a 20-member training squad to prepare for the Women’s Cricket World Cup in June.

The 23-year-old Peters is an all-rounder from Grenada who was part of the training setup ahead of last year’s home series against England in Jamaica, but failed to gain selection.

She was also a member of the Windward Islands squad for the Women’s Regional Championship in Guyana last year.

Seventeen-year-old Hector, meanwhile, is a fast bowler who hails from Antigua and who captained Leeward Islands during the Regional Championship.

The call up represents her first to the West Indies setup.

The duo will join the likes of mainstays Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin and Merissa Aguilleira in the squad which undergo camp from March 7-20 in Antigua.

Later this year, West Indies Women will have a two-week camp in England to further prepare them for the Women’s World Cup which is also being staged in England from June 24 to July 23.

At the last 50-overs World Cup in India four years ago, West Indies Women were good enough to reach the final before losing to Australia Women.

West Indies Women are the reigning World Twenty20 champions following their triumph last April at the T20 World Cup in India.

SQUAD – Merissa Aguilleira, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Shanel Daley, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Erva Giddings, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Hayley Matthews, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Akeira Peters, Shaquana Quintyne, Tremayne Smartt, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor.