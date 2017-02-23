Singh upbeat about second half of regional four day championship

By Royston Alkins

National middle-order batman and West Indies `A’ team player, Vishaul `Cheesy’ Singh says that he is anticipating a return to last season’s form when the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) Professional Cricket League Regional four-day tournament resumes next month when Guyana will face Jamaica in Kingston.

The gritty left-hander told this newspaper that he is feeling great and was raring to go after a break during which Guyana participated in regional limited overs tournament.

“I’m feeling great heading into the second half. I’ve been doing a lot of work and I just feel I’m in the right place to take on the second half.”

The Georgetown Cricket Club (GCC) player will know that he has some work to do after an average start to the 2016/17 season. Singh, after five matches, has scored 175 runs with a solitary half century.