2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Championship

Guyana secured their first win at the 2017 CONCACAF Beach Soccer Champion-ship, dismissing newcomers Belize 4-1 on Wednesday at the Malcolm Beach Soccer Facility, Bahamas.

Deshawn Joseph bagged a double in the fourth and 29th minute, while Jahshawn Moore and Jamal Haynes netted in the 24th and 25th minute, respectively.

For the loser, an own goal in the fifth minute was the only noteworthy moment. Guyana will now advance to the 9-16 section which is slated commence today at the same venue. The Guyanese lost their opening fixtures to Bahamas by a 4-1 margin, and to Jamaica by a 6-3 scoreline.