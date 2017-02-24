2017 IBF Lesser Antilles Youth Championship
Guyana basketball team depart for St. Lucia
The Guyana 3×3 Male Basketball Team departed local shores yesterday to compete in the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Lesser Antilles Youth Championship in St. Lucia.
The event which will be held at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Complex, will run for the period of February 25th-27th.
The travelling delegation are head-coach Junior Hercules, captain Stanton Rose, Jonathan Mangra, Timothy Thompson and Jamal Gilkes. Assistant coordinator Dennis Clarke will meet up with the team today.
Kwakwani Combined, which comprised the quartet of Rose, Mangra, Thompson and Gilkes, earned the right to represent Guyana at the championships, after they won the inaugural Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) U18 boys 3×3 event in November 2016.
The tournament was staged at the Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael streets. Clinching their berth to the final after defeating Royal Titans 12-7, Kwakwani secured the championship after outscoring Team Buckets 14-7 in a cagey 10-minute affair.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bush Lot teen commits suicide
-
US missionary, tourist fined, ordered deported for immigration breaches
-
Sophia woman planned to smuggle grenade to Bartica massacre convict – court hears
-
Alleged mastermind in Tain execution turns herself over to police
Court of Appeal upholds Justice Chang’s third term ruling in split decision
-
Hung jury frees accused in rape of girl, 13
-
Bleak start to Mash Day
-
Third term case for CCJ
New Thriving Restaurant owed GPL over $90m at end of 2015 –audit
Comments
About these comments