2017 IBF Lesser Antilles Youth Championship

The Guyana 3×3 Male Basketball Team departed local shores yesterday to compete in the International Basketball Foundation (IBF) Lesser Antilles Youth Championship in St. Lucia.

The event which will be held at the Vigie Multi-Purpose Complex, will run for the period of February 25th-27th.

The travelling delegation are head-coach Junior Hercules, captain Stanton Rose, Jonathan Mangra, Timothy Thompson and Jamal Gilkes. Assistant coordinator Dennis Clarke will meet up with the team today.

Kwakwani Combined, which comprised the quartet of Rose, Mangra, Thompson and Gilkes, earned the right to represent Guyana at the championships, after they won the inaugural Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) U18 boys 3×3 event in November 2016.

The tournament was staged at the Burnham Court on Middle and Carmichael streets. Clinching their berth to the final after defeating Royal Titans 12-7, Kwakwani secured the championship after outscoring Team Buckets 14-7 in a cagey 10-minute affair.