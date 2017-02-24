GABA League of Champions

Colts defeat Ravens for U23 title

Colts were crowned the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ U23 champion, grounding Ravens 70-51 on Wednesday at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

With the three match series positioned 1-1, Colts romped to the title, led by double figure scores from Timothy Thompson, Mikhail Broomes, Orin Campbell and Jamal Gilkes.

GABA President Junior Hercules handing over the Championship trophy to Colts captain Jafar Gibbons in the presence of teammates and club President Michael Singh, after their victory over Ravens in the final match of the series at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

Campbell top scored with 16 points, while Thompson recorded a double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds and two steals, Broomes registered 14 points, and Gilkes battled to 11 points and six rebounds.

Jonathan Mangra of Colts receiving his U23 MVP accolade from a GABA representative

Shamar Huntley led the loser with a game high 27 points and five rebounds.

No other player was able to get into double figures, with Murtland Ward tallying six points and 11 rebounds, Rodill Wilson recording six points, and Anfernee Jervis accumulating five points and 14 rebounds.

Trailing 23-22 heading into the halftime interval, Colts seized control of the fixture in the pivotal third stanza, scoring 22 points while restricting Ravens to a paltry nine points to lead 44-29 entering the final quarter.

 

Colts then completed the formality, as they outscored Ravens by a 26-22 scoreline in the fourth stanza.

